Tiger Woods lidera com folga ranking mundial de golfe

EFE
05 Maio 2008 | 11h04
O americano Tiger Woods continua na liderança absoluta do ranking mundial de golfe, com o compatriota Phil Mickelson em segundo lugar e o australiano Adam Scott em terceiro. RANKING MUNDIAL 1. Tiger Woods (EUA) 21.31 pontos de média 2. Phil Mickelson (EUA) 9.75 3. Adam Scott (AUS) 6.05 4. Ernie Els (AFS) 6.04 5. Steve Stricker (EUA) 5.79 6. Geoff Ogilvy (AUS) 5.64 7. Jim Furyk (EUA) 5.58 8. K.J. Choi (COR) 5.51 9. Vijay Singh (FIJ) 5.45 10. Justin Rose (ING) 5.29
