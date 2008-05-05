Esportes

Tiger Woods lidera com folga ranking mundial de golfe

Americano tem 21.31 pontos de média e é seguido por seu compatriota Phil Mickelson, em segundo

EFE

05 Maio 2008 | 11h04

O americano Tiger Woods continua na liderança absoluta do ranking mundial de golfe, com o compatriota Phil Mickelson em segundo lugar e o australiano Adam Scott em terceiro.   RANKING MUNDIAL 1. Tiger Woods (EUA) 21.31 pontos de média 2. Phil Mickelson (EUA) 9.75 3. Adam Scott (AUS) 6.05 4. Ernie Els (AFS) 6.04 5. Steve Stricker (EUA) 5.79 6. Geoff Ogilvy (AUS) 5.64 7. Jim Furyk (EUA) 5.58 8. K.J. Choi (COR) 5.51 9. Vijay Singh (FIJ) 5.45 10. Justin Rose (ING) 5.29  

Mais conteúdo sobre:
golfe Tiger Woods

Encontrou algum erro? Entre em contato

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade

O Estadão deixou de dar suporte ao Internet Explorer 9 ou anterior. Clique aqui e saiba mais.