Veja alguns jogos desta semana de torneios nacionais e da Europa

Para você não ficar perdido com a retomada do futebol em São Paulo e sua sequência em outros lugares, como na Europa, seguem os links de algumas partidas que o Estadão acompanhará no seu Minuto a Minuto para que fique bem informado sobre as coisas do futebol. Veja se seu time joga nesta semana. É bem provável que sim. Acompanhe com a gente e faça comentários. Veja a lista dos jogos que relacionamentos para você.

TERÇA-FEIRA, HOJE

16h – PSG x Bayern Munique

16h – Chelsea x Porto

20h – Ferroviária-SP x Corinthians (9ª rodada)

21h30 – Santos x San Lorenzo (Libertadores)

QUARTA-FEIRA, 14/04

16h – Bor. Dortmund x Man. City

16h – Liverpool x Real Madrid

19h15 – Grêmio x Ind. Del Valle (Libertadores)

21h – Flamengo x Vasco

21h30 – São Paulo x Guarani (9ª rodada)

21h30 – Aimoré x Internacional

21h30 – Palmeiras x Defensa y Justicia (Recopa)

21h30 – ABC x Botafogo (Copa BR)

21h30 – América-RN x Cruzeiro (Copa BR)

QUINTA-FEIRA, 15/04

16h – Roma x Ajax

