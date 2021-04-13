Esportes
Robson Morelli
colunista
Robson Morelli

Veja alguns jogos desta semana de torneios nacionais e da Europa

Partidas em que o Estadão terá o seu Minuto a Minuto; Anote na sua agenda

Robson Morelli

13 de abril de 2021 | 09h51

Foto: Divulgação

Para você não ficar perdido com a retomada do futebol em São Paulo e sua sequência em outros lugares, como na Europa, seguem os links de algumas partidas que o Estadão acompanhará no seu Minuto a Minuto para que fique bem informado sobre as coisas do futebol. Veja se seu time joga nesta semana. É bem provável que sim. Acompanhe com a gente e faça comentários. Veja a lista dos jogos que relacionamentos para você.

TERÇA-FEIRA, HOJE

16h – PSG x Bayern Munique
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Ne82369a89f

16h – Chelsea x Porto
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N2d3e87904f

20h – Ferroviária-SP x Corinthians (9ª rodada)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N1acd9e6278

21h30 – Santos x San Lorenzo (Libertadores)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N51078277d5

QUARTA-FEIRA, 14/04

16h – Bor. Dortmund x Man. City
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N844b8c2497

16h – Liverpool x Real Madrid
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N177e267d2f

19h15 – Grêmio x Ind. Del Valle (Libertadores)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N11977e1ba5

21h – Flamengo x Vasco
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nc7a25893ae

21h30 – São Paulo x Guarani (9ª rodada)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nfaa4ef540f

21h30 – Aimoré x Internacional
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nf3e1bc81e0

21h30 – Palmeiras x Defensa y Justicia (Recopa)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N2048c21407

21h30 – ABC x Botafogo (Copa BR)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Ndbaddce4b4

21h30 – América-RN x Cruzeiro (Copa BR)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Naf03cbdd8a

QUINTA-FEIRA, 15/04

16h – Roma x Ajax
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N59e7913eca

