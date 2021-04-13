Veja alguns jogos desta semana de torneios nacionais e da Europa

Robson Morelli
Para você não ficar perdido com a retomada do futebol em São Paulo e sua sequência em outros lugares, como na Europa, seguem os links de algumas partidas que o Estadão acompanhará no seu Minuto a Minuto para que fique bem informado sobre as coisas do futebol. Veja se seu time joga nesta semana. É bem provável que sim. Acompanhe com a gente e faça comentários. Veja a lista dos jogos que relacionamentos para você.
TERÇA-FEIRA, HOJE
16h – PSG x Bayern Munique
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Ne82369a89f
16h – Chelsea x Porto
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N2d3e87904f
20h – Ferroviária-SP x Corinthians (9ª rodada)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N1acd9e6278
21h30 – Santos x San Lorenzo (Libertadores)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N51078277d5
QUARTA-FEIRA, 14/04
16h – Bor. Dortmund x Man. City
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N844b8c2497
16h – Liverpool x Real Madrid
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N177e267d2f
19h15 – Grêmio x Ind. Del Valle (Libertadores)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N11977e1ba5
21h – Flamengo x Vasco
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nc7a25893ae
21h30 – São Paulo x Guarani (9ª rodada)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nfaa4ef540f
21h30 – Aimoré x Internacional
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Nf3e1bc81e0
21h30 – Palmeiras x Defensa y Justicia (Recopa)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N2048c21407
21h30 – ABC x Botafogo (Copa BR)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Ndbaddce4b4
21h30 – América-RN x Cruzeiro (Copa BR)
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/Naf03cbdd8a
QUINTA-FEIRA, 15/04
16h – Roma x Ajax
https://esportes.estadao.com.br/ao-vivo/futebol/N59e7913eca
