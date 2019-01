Ainda sem LeBron, Lakers perde para o Jazz e já vê vaga nos playoffs em risco

@JHarden13 goes off for 43 PTS, 12 AST, 10 REB in 29:34 of game action in the @HoustonRockets win! #Rockets

Harden is the first player in @NBAHistory to record a 40-point triple-double in 30-or-fewer minutes played. pic.twitter.com/mBZ78FW1mF — NBA (@NBA) 12 de janeiro de 2019