Harden marca 48 pontos em vitória do Houston Rockets contra o Los Angeles Lakers

@JHarden13 puts up 48 PTS, 8 3PM to lead the @HoustonRockets 21-point comeback OT win! #Rockets

The Beard has scored 30+ points in 19 consecutive games. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had a longer streak of such games. (4 times) pic.twitter.com/bsNhekb56v — NBA (@NBA) 20 de janeiro de 2019