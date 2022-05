Miami Heat abre final do Leste da NBA com 41 pontos de Butler e vitória sobre os Celtics

Jimmy Butler went off for 41 points on 63% from the field, while serving up a lockdown performance on the defensive end with 4 steals and 3 blocks! #HEATCulture@JimmyButler: 41 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 4 STL, 3 BLK

Game 2: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NRyZEmctuL — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2022