Bayern de Munique está a uma vitória de conquistar o Campeonato Alemão pela nona vez consecutiva

"We are very proud the legends of the Laureus Academy have chosen us. We have enjoyed the most successful year in our club's history."

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Chairman of Executive Board of @fcbayern, 2021 Laureus World Team of the Year Award winners #Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/HkiQphMg65 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021