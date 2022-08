Botafogo comemora 118º aniversário com contratações, anuncia americano e irrita torcida

Today @Botafogo celebrates 118 years of football. More than just congratulations, I would like to thank you all for giving me the honor to live this passion, gain a new family of millions, and for trusting me to extend our Glorious tradition. Fui escolhido. pic.twitter.com/gS8uRQkGbC — John Textor ★彡 (@JohnTextor) August 12, 2022