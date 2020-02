Chapecoense avança em disputa e volta a ser finalista do Prêmio Laureus

⚽️ Top 5️⃣: @ChapecoenseReal

An incredible show of respect as Chape overcame terrible tragedy to pay homage to their teammates

And you've chosen them as Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 finalists, vote for your winner now ▶️ https://t.co/2Xhe7Evmlx#Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/tnZwGfuNmR — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 4, 2020