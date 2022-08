Ex-Palmeiras, Henrique Dourado é suspenso por 1 ano na China por trombada em juiz

CFA announced punishment against Henrique Dourado, who was sent off in Wuhan Yangtze vs Henan SSLM (2:2). He appeared to intentionally bump into Ma Ning, the referee, from the back after a verbal dispute between the two. Penalty: suspension for 12 months, fined for ¥200k($30k) pic.twitter.com/rECKRIiJjh — China Sports Vision 2050 (@CSV2050) August 26, 2022