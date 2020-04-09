Jogadores do Campeonato Inglês criam fundo para ajudar sistema de saúde britânico

Um grupo de jogadores do Campeonato Inglês se uniu e lançou a iniciativa "Players Together" (Jogadores Juntos). O projeto visa a criação de um fundo para destinar doações ao Serviço Nacional de Saúde britânico (NHS, na sigla em inglês) durante a pandemia do novo coronavírus.

Em conjunto, os atletas escreveram uma carta para anunciar a campanha e explicar em que consiste a iniciativa. O comunicado foi divulgado por vários jogadores em suas redes sociais, incluindo alguns brasileiros, como Fernandinho, do Manchester City, e Willian, do Chelsea.

"Durante as últimas semanas, nós, jogadores da Premier League, tivemos várias conversas juntos para criar um fundo de contribuição que pode ser usado para distribuir o dinheiro para onde é mais preciso durante a crise da Covid-19 e ajudar aqueles que lutam por nós na linha de frente do NHS. É um período crítico para nosso país e para o NHS, e nós estamos determinados em ajudar da forma que podemos", diz um trecho da carta.

A ideia é "melhorar o bem-estar dos funcionários do NHS, de voluntários e de pacientes infectados pela covid-19". O projeto está conectado com o NHSCT, que abrange mais de 150 instituições de caridade vinculadas ao NHS.

O secretário de saúde da Grã-Bretanha, Matt Hancock, que havia feito um apelo anteriormente para os jogadores se juntarem ao "esforço nacional" e reduzirem seus vencimentos nesse momento de crise, elogiou a postura dos atletas e disse que é uma decisão de "muito coração".

O fundo foi criado pelos jogadores a pedido da Premier League, liga organizadora do Campeonato Inglês. Os atletas já haviam dito sim para o pedido. No entanto, eles não concordaram com a proposta de reduzir 30% de seus salários, com o sindicato dos atletas alegando que o governo perderia mais de 200 milhões de libras (mais de R$ 1,312 bilhão) em impostos, o que gerou diversas críticas.

Até aqui, da elite do futebol inglês, apenas o Southampton chegou a um acordo com seus atletas pelo corte de parte dos vencimentos até junho. A medida foi anunciada nesta quinta-feira. É possível que outros clubes anunciem redução dos vencimentos de seus elencos nos próximos dias, como aconteceu nas outras principais ligas da Europa.