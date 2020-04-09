Jogadores do Campeonato Inglês criam fundo para ajudar sistema de saúde britânico

09 de abril de 2020 | 10h44
Um grupo de jogadores do Campeonato Inglês se uniu e lançou a iniciativa "Players Together" (Jogadores Juntos). O projeto visa a criação de um fundo para destinar doações ao Serviço Nacional de Saúde britânico (NHS, na sigla em inglês) durante a pandemia do novo coronavírus.
Em conjunto, os atletas escreveram uma carta para anunciar a campanha e explicar em que consiste a iniciativa. O comunicado foi divulgado por vários jogadores em suas redes sociais, incluindo alguns brasileiros, como Fernandinho, do Manchester City, e Willian, do Chelsea.
"Durante as últimas semanas, nós, jogadores da Premier League, tivemos várias conversas juntos para criar um fundo de contribuição que pode ser usado para distribuir o dinheiro para onde é mais preciso durante a crise da Covid-19 e ajudar aqueles que lutam por nós na linha de frente do NHS. É um período crítico para nosso país e para o NHS, e nós estamos determinados em ajudar da forma que podemos", diz um trecho da carta.
A ideia é "melhorar o bem-estar dos funcionários do NHS, de voluntários e de pacientes infectados pela covid-19". O projeto está conectado com o NHSCT, que abrange mais de 150 instituições de caridade vinculadas ao NHS.
O secretário de saúde da Grã-Bretanha, Matt Hancock, que havia feito um apelo anteriormente para os jogadores se juntarem ao "esforço nacional" e reduzirem seus vencimentos nesse momento de crise, elogiou a postura dos atletas e disse que é uma decisão de "muito coração".
O fundo foi criado pelos jogadores a pedido da Premier League, liga organizadora do Campeonato Inglês. Os atletas já haviam dito sim para o pedido. No entanto, eles não concordaram com a proposta de reduzir 30% de seus salários, com o sindicato dos atletas alegando que o governo perderia mais de 200 milhões de libras (mais de R$ 1,312 bilhão) em impostos, o que gerou diversas críticas.
Até aqui, da elite do futebol inglês, apenas o Southampton chegou a um acordo com seus atletas pelo corte de parte dos vencimentos até junho. A medida foi anunciada nesta quinta-feira. É possível que outros clubes anunciem redução dos vencimentos de seus elencos nos próximos dias, como aconteceu nas outras principais ligas da Europa.
#PlayersTogether Over the course of the last week we, as a group of Premier League players, have held numerous talks together with the vision of creating a contribution fund that can be used to distribute money to where it's needed most in this COVID19 crisis; helping those fighting for us on the NHS frontline as well as other key areas of need. This is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can. We can confirm that after extensive conversations between a huge number of players from all Premier League clubs we have created our own collective player initiative, #PlayersTogether, and have partnered with NHS Charities Together (NHSCT) in order to assist them in generating and distributing funds quickly and efficiently to where they are needed most. NHSCT is the national umbrella organisation for over 150 registered NHS charities, working closely with the Charity Commission, Department of Health and Social Care, and NHS England to represent, champion, and support the NHS' official charities. NHSCT are the official charity partner of the NHS nationally. The contributions that this initiative will generate will help NHSCT quickly grant funds to the front line to support in a number of ways, including to help enhance the well-being of NHS Staff, volunteers and patients impacted by COVID-19 as well as helping them in their work supporting many other critical areas of need both now and in the longer term. #PlayersTogether is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other club and league conversations, that can help get much needed funds to those that need it right now. To try and help, along with so many others in the country, make a real difference. Our prayers and thoughts go out to everybody affected by this crisis. By sticking together, we will get through this. Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save Lives. #PlayersTogether
