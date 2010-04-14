Melhor na tv

, O Estado de S.Paulo
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
Tottenham x Arsenal
16h / ESPN BRASIL
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
Le Mans x Bordeaux
15h / SPORTV2
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
Barcelona x La Coruña
17h / ESPN
COPA DO BRASIL
Portuguesa x Fluminense
19h30 / SPORTV / ESPN BRASIL
Santos x Guarani
21h50 / ESPN
Corinthians-PR x Vasco
21h50 / ESPN BRASIL / BAND / SPORTV2 (somente RJ)
TAÇA LIBERTADORES
Emelec x Internacional
19h30 / SPORTV2 /
BANDSPORTS
Racing (URU) x Corinthians
21h50 / GLOBO / SPORTV /
BANDSPORTS / BAND
Universidade Católica x Flamengo
21h50 / SPORTV2 / GLOBO (rede)
TÊNIS
MASTERS 1000
Monte Carlo
7h30 / SPORTV2
