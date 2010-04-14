Melhor na tv

Esportes

FUTEBOL

, O Estado de S.Paulo

14 Abril 2010 | 00h00

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

Tottenham x Arsenal

16h / ESPN BRASIL

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

Le Mans x Bordeaux

15h / SPORTV2

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

Barcelona x La Coruña

17h / ESPN

COPA DO BRASIL

Portuguesa x Fluminense

19h30 / SPORTV / ESPN BRASIL

Santos x Guarani

21h50 / ESPN

Corinthians-PR x Vasco

21h50 / ESPN BRASIL / BAND / SPORTV2 (somente RJ)

TAÇA LIBERTADORES

Emelec x Internacional

19h30 / SPORTV2 /

BANDSPORTS

Racing (URU) x Corinthians

21h50 / GLOBO / SPORTV /

BANDSPORTS / BAND

Universidade Católica x Flamengo

21h50 / SPORTV2 / GLOBO (rede)

TÊNIS

MASTERS 1000

Monte Carlo

7h30 / SPORTV2

