Melhor na tv

, O Estado de S.Paulo
13 Outubro 2010 | 00h00
FUTEBOL
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
Goiás x Peñarol
19h30 / SPORTV
Atlético-MG x Ind. Santa Fé (COL)
22h / SPORTV
Emelec x Avaí
22h / SPORTV2
COPA SUB-23
Vasco x Corinthians
18h30 / SPORTV2 /
ESPORTE INTERATIVO
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
Vasco x Corinthians
22h / GLOBO / BAND
Santos x Internacional
22h / PAY-PER-VIEW
BASQUETE
NBA PRÉ-TEMPORADA
Houston Rockets x New Jersey Nets 9h / ESPN
TÊNIS
MASTERS 1000
Xangai
7h / SPORTV2
9h / SPORTV2
ATP 500
Xangai
5h / SPORTV2
