Melhor na tv

, O Estado de S.Paulo

13 Outubro 2010 | 00h00

FUTEBOL

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

Goiás x Peñarol

19h30 / SPORTV

Atlético-MG x Ind. Santa Fé (COL)

22h / SPORTV

Emelec x Avaí

22h / SPORTV2

COPA SUB-23

Vasco x Corinthians

18h30 / SPORTV2 /

ESPORTE INTERATIVO

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

Vasco x Corinthians

22h / GLOBO / BAND

Santos x Internacional

22h / PAY-PER-VIEW

BASQUETE

NBA PRÉ-TEMPORADA

Houston Rockets x New Jersey Nets 9h / ESPN

TÊNIS

MASTERS 1000

Xangai

7h / SPORTV2

9h / SPORTV2

ATP 500

Xangai

5h / SPORTV2

