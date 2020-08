Chama olímpica é exibida e ficará exposta no Museu Olímpico do Japão

The Olympic flame which lit up the Olympic Stadium for our #1YearToGo event on 23 July will be on display at the Japan Olympic Museum from 1 September.

This display is open to the public.

https://t.co/YEDwRBlHQr

#OlympicTorchRelay #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/ekfE5Cx68f — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 31, 2020