'É importante ter dias como esse para os Jogos Olímpicos', diz Teddy Riner

After a day of long contests, @teddyriner looks visibly pleased to end his final in the first exchange with a powerful Makikomi! Great Sportsmanship shown by both athletes - Moura will settle for Silver, Gold for France!#JudoBrasilia

©️ IJF Media Team - Robin Willingham pic.twitter.com/A4V4sgU0a4 — #JudoBrasilia (@Judo) October 8, 2019