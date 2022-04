Youtuber italiano é nocauteado por boxeador bósnio que nunca havia vencido na carreira; veja o vídeo

Stefan Markovic (1-13) gets his first pro win, dropping the purveyor of the Italian live streaming Socials, FightersLife, Alberto Frati (1-1) hard in the 6th on his way to a UD-6 victory in their light welterweight bout from Liege, Belgium pic.twitter.com/6Q30ZRSlcQ — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) April 16, 2022