Fumaça faz tenista passar mal e desistir de partida no quali do Aberto da Austrália; assista

70% Bernie being Bernie.

Tomic: "No air is going in. I'm getting tired so easy"

"Is anyone else complaining today?" "No, it's been OK," said the medic.

Doc asked Tomic if he had asthma or breathing difficulties.

Tomic: "Well, it's not like I'm the fittest guy ever" pic.twitter.com/N5zY3TgnAQ — Kevin Pollard (@football_roos) January 14, 2020