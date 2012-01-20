Na Li vence e reeditará final com Clijsters na Austrália

Garrigues ainda tentou continuar jogando após receber atendimento médico, mas, vencida pelas dores, acabou desistindo de atuar quando perdia o quarto game por 30/0 para a tenista oriental.

Quinta cabeça de chave em Melbourne, Na Li terá pela frente nas oitavas de final a belga Kim Clijsters, ex-líder do ranking mundial e que no ano passado derrotou justamente a tenista chinesa na final do Aberto da Austrália. E as duas jogadoras não se enfrentam desde aquele confronto, sendo que a belga levou a melhor em cinco dos sete duelos disputados com a adversária.

Pré-classificada como 11.ª cabeça de chave desta edição do Grand Slam australiano, Clijsters se garantiu nas oitavas de final ao vencer a eslovaca Daniela Hantuchova por 2 sets a 0 (6/3 e 6/2), também nesta sexta-feira.

French Open champion Li Na

moved into the fourth round at the Australian Open on Friday

after her opponent Anabel Medina Garrigues withdrew injured.

The Spaniard rolled on her right ankle in the third game of

the first set and collapsed to the ground clutching her leg,

leaving Li and the crowd on Rod Laver Arena in stunned silence.

The tear1ful 26th seed received treatment and resumed playing

for another game but was clearly hammpered by the injury and

retired at 3-0 and 30-0 down.

China''s Li, seeded fifth, will next face Kim Clijsters in a

rematch of last year''s final, which the Belgian won. F