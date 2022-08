Verstappen homenageia o pai com design especial no capacete para o GP da Holanda de F-1

A special helmet for Zandvoort and this one is very personal for me

Returning here as a World Champion is a great moment for me to appreciate all the effort my dad put into my career. That’s why we made a new version of his iconic design.

— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 30, 2022